River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 4,500 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 32,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,707. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.