River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,874 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 124,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Saya Management LP lifted its position in General Motors by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 200,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 3,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 130.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Down 2.5 %

GM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 270,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,802. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

