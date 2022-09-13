River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,340 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. 13,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,158. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

