Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises accounts for 1.3% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,200. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,073. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

