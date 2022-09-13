Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

