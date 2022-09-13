Rock Springs Capital Management LP Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $28,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.70. 685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,743. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

