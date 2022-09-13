Rock Springs Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.81% of Akero Therapeutics worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 206,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 129.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $15.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. 694,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

