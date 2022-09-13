Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $25.76 Million Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,131 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.59% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,932. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

