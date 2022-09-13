Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $6.29 Million Stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 4,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,099. The company has a market cap of $125.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.