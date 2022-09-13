Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $93.98 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.4% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $93,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 266,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 315,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,293 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

