Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 145,000 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,640,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. agilon health accounts for approximately 4.9% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $193,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth $69,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at $752,099.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock worth $289,930,994. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGL. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

