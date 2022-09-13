Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 87,960 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,960 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines comprises approximately 1.5% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $60,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

BPMC traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. 3,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

