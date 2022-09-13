Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Acadia Healthcare worth $49,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. 1,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.