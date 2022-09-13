Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 398,889 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,889 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Verve Therapeutics worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,184 shares of company stock worth $8,467,793. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. 6,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,048. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VERV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.