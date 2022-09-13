Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells 2,563,787.80 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at 1,068,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down 0.08 on Tuesday, hitting 5.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,921,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,752. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,876 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.67.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

