Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 770 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $113.19. 150,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.