Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1,112.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,057. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

