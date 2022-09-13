Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $2.46 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,088. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

