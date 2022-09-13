Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 154,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,600,139. The company has a market capitalization of $262.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

