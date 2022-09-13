Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 4.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.4 %

LLY stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $292.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

