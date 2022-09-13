Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.74. 11,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.