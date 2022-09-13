Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE DLR traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. 11,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,201. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

