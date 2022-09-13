Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,432. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.11%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

