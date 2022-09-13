Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.
Insider Activity at Target
Target Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Target stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.77. 21,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.81. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading
