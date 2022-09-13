Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kellogg by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 225,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 130,149 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 501,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock valued at $76,465,196 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

K stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,472. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

