Rosenblatt Securities Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $196,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Snap by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 434,853 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

