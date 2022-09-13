Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

SCL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.58.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,139. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.80.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

