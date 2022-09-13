Royal Bank of Canada Buys 19,602,668 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 294.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.21% of CSX worth $983,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 129,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,424,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

