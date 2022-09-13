Royal Bank of Canada Buys 547,281 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.15% of First Republic Bank worth $916,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. 7,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

