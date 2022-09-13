Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Visa worth $2,817,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 24,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.