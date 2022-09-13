Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,487,186 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,366,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,255,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $95.47. 16,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,091. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

