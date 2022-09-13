RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.75.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in RPM International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

