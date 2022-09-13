RTW Investments LP Acquires 64,341 Shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 3.48% of Science 37 worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter worth $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,957. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Featured Stories

