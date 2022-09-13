RTW Investments LP Decreases Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

RTW Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,998 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,857. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

