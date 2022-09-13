RTW Investments LP Grows Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up approximately 1.6% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned 1.99% of Natera worth $77,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera Trading Down 4.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,410. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.