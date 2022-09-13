RTW Investments LP Purchases 129,200 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

RTW Investments LP grew its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the quarter. Cutera accounts for about 2.2% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 8.40% of Cutera worth $105,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cutera Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $959.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.84. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

