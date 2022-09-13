RTW Investments LP Reduces Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

RTW Investments LP reduced its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,779,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 8.84% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,413. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

