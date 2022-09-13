RTW Investments LP Sells 22,324 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

RTW Investments LP cut its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,324 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.21% of Akoya Biosciences worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AKYA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,528. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

