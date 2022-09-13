Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBT opened at $4.20 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

