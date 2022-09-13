S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 859,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF remained flat at $1.84 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCPPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.55) to GBX 595 ($7.19) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

