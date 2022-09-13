Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 386635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Sable Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$27.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 29.87 and a current ratio of 30.11.
Sable Resources Company Profile
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
See Also
