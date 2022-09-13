Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.10

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.18 ($0.33), with a volume of 18133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.33).

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £37.74 million and a PE ratio of 908.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

