Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

CAT stock opened at $188.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

