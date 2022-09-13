Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

