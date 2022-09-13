Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 5,464 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

TFC stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

