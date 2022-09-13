Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,061 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,587 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 20,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

