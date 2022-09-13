Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $66.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

