Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Ubiquiti by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 2.0 %

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.08. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,962. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.08. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $333.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading

