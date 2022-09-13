Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.5 %

CRM stock traded down $7.53 on Tuesday, hitting $158.10. 5,460,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,506. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

