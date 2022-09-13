Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.